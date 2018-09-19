House Committee to probe Benguet tragedy

The House Committee on Natural Resources is planning to conduct a public hearing to probe on the tragedy that hit Itogon, Benguet due to typhoon Ompong.

Cebu City South District Representative Rodrigo “Bebot” Abellanosa, who sits as chairperson of the committee, said he will consult with House Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo before he can divulge additional details of the investigation.

“We do not want another major tragedy like what happened in Itogon, Benguet to happen in similarly situated areas. I will not preempt the public hearing my committee (on natural resources) will conduct after my consultation meeting with Speaker GMA,” Abellanosa stated in an online message sent to Cebu Daily News.

“This hearing might also investigate the recent Benguet incident in aid of legislation,” he added.