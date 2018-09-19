Eight caught in NBI-DENR operation

Eight persons including two engineers were taken into custody by agents of the the National Bureau of Investigation in Barangay Babae 2, Lapu-Lapu City Wednesday afternoon.

The agents who are detailed to the NBI’s Environmental Crime Division declined to elaborate on the details of the apprehension other than saying that they will present these persons in a press conference tomorrow, Thursday.

Also arrested were four dump truck drivers and two loaders. A female companion of the apprehended persons told Cebu Daily News that they were carrying limestone when their four dump trucks were stopped by NBI agents and personnel of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The limestone locally known as anapog were hauled from Barangay Bakilid in Mandaue City and delivered to a subdivision project in Babae 2, Lapu-Lapu City.