Chrissy Teigen sets the record straight on her last name

By AP |September 19,2018 - 10:19 PM

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: Chrissy Teigen (L) and John Legend attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES—Chrissy Teigen says people have

been mispronouncing her last name for years, and she hasn’t corrected them.

But the model took to social media on Sunday to say it’s not Teigen (TEE’-gihn), but Teigen (TY’-gihn). Off camera, her mother confirmed it with a “Yep!”

The 32-year-old says she’s “tired of living this lie.”

She previously wrote on Twitter that her name has been mispronounced and she “doesn’t correct people, ever.”

