THE CANDIDATES

Amelie Mira Grauel

Age: 27

Town: Compostela

Work: Dentist and clinical instructor

Titles: Miss Cesafi 2010, Binibining Siglakas 2009

and Miss Southwestern-Scientia 2009

AMELIE Mira Grauel decided to join Binibining Cebu since she wants to be part of a major local pageant before joining a national pageant.

A single mom, she has two kids: Rafaello Miguel, 4, and Hugo Aariz, 2.

“To promote my town, it would be wonderful

to make a video blog and take pictures of what

Compostela has to offer by sharing it on social

media,” she said.

Grauel is proud that Compostela has transformed into an industrial municipality.

The presence of big companies like Norkis Trading Co. and Virginia Foods Inc., a homegrown meat processing company has helped Compostela’s economy.

Compostela is part of Cebu’s big furniture industry since it has Nature’s Legacy, a rising global manufacturer of home furnishings and garden accessories.

“I just recently learned that they are the prime movers in the stone casting industry,” she added.

Compostela is also home to a pilgrim’s destination especially during Holy Week—the Q Park which has the Way of the Cross, a huge statue of the Virgin Mary, and Nativity Scene.

For tourists who like trekking, there is a Mulao river known for its magnificent rock formations.

Princess Donah Paraiso

Age: 19

Town: San Francisco, Camotes Island

Course: Bachelor of Science in Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management (Visayas State University)

Title: Miss Ormoc 2018 1st runner-up

BEING one of the 54 candidates of Binibining

Cebu 2018 gives Princess Donah Paraiso a chance

to promote her advocacy for “Responsible Pet

Ownership.”

Paraiso represents San Francisco, one of the

four municipalities of Camotes island in northern

Cebu.

San Francisco is known for its white sand beaches and crystal clear waters.

Two other tourist attractions are Timubo Cave and Lake Danao.