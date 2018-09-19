THE CANDIDATES
Amelie Mira Grauel
Age: 27
Town: Compostela
Work: Dentist and clinical instructor
Titles: Miss Cesafi 2010, Binibining Siglakas 2009
and Miss Southwestern-Scientia 2009
AMELIE Mira Grauel decided to join Binibining Cebu since she wants to be part of a major local pageant before joining a national pageant.
A single mom, she has two kids: Rafaello Miguel, 4, and Hugo Aariz, 2.
“To promote my town, it would be wonderful
to make a video blog and take pictures of what
Compostela has to offer by sharing it on social
media,” she said.
Grauel is proud that Compostela has transformed into an industrial municipality.
The presence of big companies like Norkis Trading Co. and Virginia Foods Inc., a homegrown meat processing company has helped Compostela’s economy.
Compostela is part of Cebu’s big furniture industry since it has Nature’s Legacy, a rising global manufacturer of home furnishings and garden accessories.
“I just recently learned that they are the prime movers in the stone casting industry,” she added.
Compostela is also home to a pilgrim’s destination especially during Holy Week—the Q Park which has the Way of the Cross, a huge statue of the Virgin Mary, and Nativity Scene.
For tourists who like trekking, there is a Mulao river known for its magnificent rock formations.
Princess Donah Paraiso
Age: 19
Town: San Francisco, Camotes Island
Course: Bachelor of Science in Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management (Visayas State University)
Title: Miss Ormoc 2018 1st runner-up
BEING one of the 54 candidates of Binibining
Cebu 2018 gives Princess Donah Paraiso a chance
to promote her advocacy for “Responsible Pet
Ownership.”
Paraiso represents San Francisco, one of the
four municipalities of Camotes island in northern
Cebu.
San Francisco is known for its white sand beaches and crystal clear waters.
Two other tourist attractions are Timubo Cave and Lake Danao.
