Simbang Gabi churches: Must-visit churches in Southern Cebu

It’s Simbang Gabi season again, mga ka-Siloy, and we all know what that means for us Filipinos!

No, I am not talking about flashing our newest and freshest Simbang Gabi fits and drips. Bit to take the time to feel the Christmas spirit by visiting churches at dawn.

If you’re feeling a bit extra and you want to bring your Simbang Gabi experience far from the city, CDN Digital has compiled a list of some of the most beautiful churches in Southern Cebu for your Simbang Gabi escapades.

Want to elevate your nine days of masses before Christmas? Read on.

San Fernando: San Isidro Labrador Parish

In the municipality popular for their Sikoy-Sikoy Festival lies this beautiful church built in the colonial era. There stood a place of worship to San Isidro Labrador, the town’s patron saint religiously honored in their festival.

Since the 19th century, the church sustained several damages at least twice due to natural calamities but organized efforts maintained the appearance of the church to appear as it is today through renovation operations.

The church currently boasts a beautiful ceiling with stained glass windows at its side, completing the look of such a majestic symbol of heritage for San Fernando.

Sibonga: Nuestra Señora del Pilar Parish

Most tourists, upon hearing about the municipality of Sibonga, immediately associate it to the majestic Lady of Lindogon Shrine in Simala. Unknown to many, the town also houses one of the most beautiful historic churches in Southern Cebu.

The site held the worship place of Our Lady of the Pillar, initially made of wood as early as the 17th century. The current structure, worshipping the same patron, with Neo-Gothic features and beautiful ceiling painting was only built in the 19th century. As of 2010, it was recognized as a Level II historical site.

Recently, the church faced controversy after the installment of a noticeable LED signage which the Cebu Archdiocesan Commission for the Cultural Heritage of the Church requested to be removed as it contrasts the historical value of the church. As of writing, the signage remains in place, but the lights remain off since the order of the Archdiocese was released which means you won’t probably see it lit up during dawn.

Argao: St. Michael the Archangel Parish

Did you know that one of the oldest churches in southern Cebu is located in Argao? Housed in the town’s cabisera is this Baroque church built in the 18th century in honor of St. Michael the Archangel. It boasts a three-level bell tower, a convent, and two watch towers.

One of the notable features of the church is the intricate painting on its ceiling drawn by an unnamed Boholano artist and Cebuano painter Raymundo Francia. It depicts several biblical passages as well as the life of angels and archangels, in honor of their angel patron.

Interestingly, the church is adjacent to several historical sights with rich history themselves. Fortunately, several young tourist guides are available to accompany tourists and discuss important historical notes about the structures within the cabisera if you want to stay in the municipality until daytime.

Dalaguete: San Guillermo de Aquitania Parish

Declared a National Historical Landmark in 2004, this church in Dalaguete boasts a rich history and heritage ever since it was built in the early 19th century. It holds an octagonal bell tower and an adjacent museum as it faces a nearby shoreline which creates a picturesque view of the landmark.

The church suffered minor damages during the 2013 Bohol earthquake but several efforts from multiple groups successfully implemented renovation operations to maintain the structural integrity of the landmark.

Earlier this year, the church was formally recognized by the National Museum of the Philippines as a National Cultural Treasure five years after its declaration in 2019. Tourists can learn for themselves the rich history of the church by visiting the museum in the daytime as it holds several historical artifacts related to the church and its patron.

Boljoon: Patrocinio de Sta. Maria Church

Boljoon is the home of the church that has gone under the spotlight several times in the last centuries. In honor of the miraculous image of the Madonna and the child, the church established its patronage as early as the 16th century.

For several decades, notable miracles were attributed to the intercession of the holy image of Marian patronage which led to its Episcopal Coronation rites in late 2020. Due to the church’s rich history and heritage, it was named a national historical landmark in 1999 and a national cultural treasure in 2001.

In 2024, all eyes were on this church once again after reports of the town’s missing pulpits were spotted under the possession of the National Museum of the Philippines. Several efforts were initiated to organize its return to the town but, as of writing, replicas of the pulpits are currently installed to replace the missing original artifacts.

The lone original pulpit bearing the image of St. Leo the Great under Boljoon’s possession is currently housed in the adjacent museum of the historic church.

Oslob: Our Lady of Immaculate Concepcion Church

The church from this popular resort destination was built in the 19th century in honor of the Immaculate Concepcion of Mother Mary. It boasts a beautiful interior design with a ceiling as blue as the clear sea it faces where it stands on the Cuartel grounds.

The church suffered several damages initially from the Second World War and followed by several fires, with the most recent one being recorded in 2008. Fortunately, the church was fully renovated by 2010.

The place of worship was declared a heritage church with a Level II marker by 2022 and was then declared a national cultural treasure the following year.

Samboan: St. Michael the Archangel Parish

Samboan houses the second place of worship in honor of the famed archangel on this list following the church in Argao. Even so, it stands at par with it with its majestic structure, also adorned with intricate ceiling paintings completing the regal look of the church.

The church was also built in 19th century after the municipality of Samboan gained independence from the parish of Tanjay, Negros Oriental, in the prior century. Currently, the church is considered an important historical landmark with a Level II marker installed by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines.

Ginatilan: St. Gregory the Great Parish

Next on the list is the church located in the home of the only ordained Cebuano saint so far. Even before San Pedro Calungsod, the town of Ginatilan has long worshipped St. Gregory the Great which they continually do through their Hinatdan Festival.

The church made from coral stones was erected on the coastal municipality in the 19th century. As of writing, the church is undergoing minor renovations as seen in the photo attached but it has retained its beauty and majesty as one of the most important stone churches in Southern Cebu.

Malabuyoc: San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish

If there’s one thing tourists should learn about Southern Cebu, it should be that they must start exploring some of the lesser known towns overshadowed by internationally acclaimed destinations.

This church from Malabuyoc is one of the many reasons why tourists should consider visiting the town apart from it being a home of some breathtaking natural springs. Built in the 19th century, the church boasts a rich history with a classic interior look and an exterior sculpture featuring St. Paul.

The church also unfortunately suffered damages from the 2013 Bohol earthquake but, with the help of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, the church was fully renovated by 2017.

Alegria: San Francisco Javier Church

In the southern town whose name is literally derived from the Spanish word for “happy” lies another historic church honoring St. Francis Xavier. The church boasts a refined architecture with a notable bell tower and intricate accents.

Facing the town’s baywalk and standing near a direct view of Mount Lanaya, the church is a center of devotion among many cheerful locals from Alegria in celebration of their patron saint honored through their very own Que Alegre Festival.

Dumanjug: St. Francis of Assisi Parish

This old stone church proudly stands as a heritage site on the land of the governors, Dumanjug. Built in the 19th century, it is one of the few old churches in the Philippines that were designed, executed, and supervised by Filipinos.

It was constructed with the use of coral stones, limestone, and native black wood that were once abundant within the area at that time. The facade of the church stands out with its tall dodecagonal bell tower on its side.

After more than 150 years, the church retained its grandeur even when it was used as the place where several guests attended a holy mass as part of the 2024 Southern Heritage Trail.

Carcar: St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish

The last church on the list is found on what is considered the heritage city of the south. Carcar boasts this church built in the 19th Century which is said to be influenced by Greco-Roman and Muslim features.

It is built in honor of St. Catherine of Alexandria, the patron saint of Carcar and their very own Kabkaban Festival. The church also features a ceiling mural executed in the early 20th century designed by a Cebuano artist and commissioned by a Spanish priest.

For its rich history and cultural impact, the church was declared as a national cultural treasure in 2019 which was later formalized in 2023.

–These are merely some of the most popular historical churches along the municipalities and cities in southern Cebu where you can bring your Simbang Gabi experience. Apart from these, several municipalities also take pride in their own churches with rich pieces of historical artifacts themselves.

As you decide to embark on a trip down South this season, it would be important to consider taking on a heritage tour across the churches during dawn for Simbang Gabi and in daylight, experiencing all the beautiful things southern Cebu has to offer.