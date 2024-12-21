Making memorable marks on its 12th year: Complete your stay in Bohol at The Bellevue Resort

Every adventure encompasses countless stories, adding depth to our shared humanity, from the spark of inspiration to travel to the journey’s purpose and the authentic moments experienced at the destination. In this instance, the CDN Digital team had the distinct honor of experiencing Bohol’s captivating beauty, complemented by The Bellevue Resort‘s tranquil haven.

Now on its 12th year, its reputation for quality remains strong and well-established.

As the team arrives at the picturesque landscapes of Bohol and enters the 5-star resort’s confines, the genuine smiles of the resort staff accompanied by a refreshing welcome drink, all set against the backdrop of a gentle breeze, sets the tone for an extraordinary welcome experience.

“12 years sure is a long time, [where] good times, hard times, great typhoons, [and] earthquakes were there in the community. It is our deep commitment from here onwards that wherever we grow, wherever [The Bellevue Resort] reaches, that place will grow together with the people we touch lives with,” cites The Bellevue Resort Managing Director, Dustin Chan.

Relatively, the commemoration of its anniversary along the shores of Panglao was intimate yet grandeur, momentary yet memorable, where gallery-like curation of the destination’s indelible milestone took patrons into memory lane while its “very cutesy, very demure” set-up was inarguably a head-turner.

Upholding the “Luxury of Sanctuary” theme, invited guests rocked their resort casual wear in white and blue patterns. Unique to The Bellevue Resort, the table arrangement forms the roman numeral “XII,” a representation of its 12th anniversary.

Nonetheless, it was a star-studded event graced by The Bellevue Resort and Hotel executives, business partners, government leaders, and the resort’s hard-working work force.

A spotlight to Bohol’s finest produce

The kitchen masters of The Bellevue Resort elevated the dining experience during its 12th anniversary celebration by showcasing a remarkable fusion of innovation and tradition. They crafted a special dinner spread featuring 12 locally sourced ingredients, each representing the rich flavors of Bohol. The selection included an array of fresh seafood, vibrant vegetables, the iconic ube kinampay, and beloved local treats such as calamay and peanut kisses, among others.

The extraordinary feast integrates the creative use of 12 distinct cooking techniques, each carefully chosen to highlight and enhance the natural flavors of these ingredients. From grilling and steaming, every dish was a testament to the culinary team’s artistry and dedication to sustainability.

Guests were not only treated to a gastronomic journey but also to a celebration of Bohol’s agricultural bounty and cultural heritage, making the evening a true feast for both the palate and the soul.

Little details, big impact

What made The Bellevue Resort more than a destination but a home away from home is its unparalleled hospitality. It’s impressive initiative to adapt a room originally designed for two, converting it into a space that accommodates a three-person team even prior to the arrival. This thoughtful gesture truly enhances the overall experience.

As the team prepared to settle in for the night after the festivities, a surprising yet familiar therapeutic aroma filled the room. Besides the midnight treats with a personalized good-night greeting, a little bottle of massage oil was placed at the bedside table. Perhaps The Bellevue Resort’s way of ensuring that everyone staying with them overnight does not only get a great night but also a relaxing one.

This corresponds with Resort Manager Andrew Fernandes’ statement, saying “The last 12 years have been a testament to the beauty that is not only found, but nurtured and daily elevated. And we’re very proud to say that we’re really a luxury sanctuary, whether it’s taking care of the environment or making sure our guests have a great vacation.”

Beyond thoughtful gifts, their courteous staff stood out with their genuine attention to detail. From their warm demeanor to the considerate gesture of informing us about the temporary noise from the construction of their upcoming Mediterranean café, every action reflected their commitment to creating a seamless and pleasant experience.

Experience all these and more at The Bellevue Resort. For bookings and reservations, call (038) 422 2222, send an email to [email protected], or message The Bellevue Resort Official Facebook page.