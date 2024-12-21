Korean national shoots self, leaves suicide note in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The 89-year-old Korean national, who was found dead in Sitio Lower Bangkal, Barangay Guba, Cebu City on Thursday afternoon, December 19, took his own life, authorities say.

The victim has allegedly been depressed due to a sickness and made the decision to end it all himself.

The deceased, Chung Chai Youn, 89, was reportedly living with only his caregiver as his companion at his house in Sitio Lower Bangkal, Brgy. Guba for some time now.

Police, in a report, revealed that the victim’s body was found by his caregiver lying on the ground around 10 meters away from his house.

The elderly man had a gunshot wound on his left chest. A short firearm was also discovered lying near his left hand.

The body was found at around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday and responding officers arrived at 3:00 p.m.

They immediately launched an investigation and found out that the victim took his own life using the firearm.

According to police, the victim was believed to be suffering from depression due to his illness and even prepared his own coffin in advance.

The man also reportedly left a suicide note to his caregiver stating that he was tired of enduring his sickness.

Chung’s cadaver was then brought to a funeral home in Mandaue City for postmortem examination.



*Those facing huge personal problems or experiencing extreme sadness can reach out to and call Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya if they need someone to talk to. Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24/7 call-based hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention established in Cebu. Anyone in Central Visayas experiencing a mental disorder relapse or suicidal thoughts may reach the hotline at 0939-936-5433 or 0927-654-1629*

