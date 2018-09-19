Magpale changes mind, will run again next year

Her loyalty to her local political party and to the fifth district of Cebu has prompted Vice Governor Agnes Magpale to reconsider her plan to retire from public office.

In a sudden turn of events, Magpale announced on Wednesday that she will be seeking reelection for her third term as vice governor of Cebu in the 2019 midterm elections.

Magpale has repeatedly pronounced since last year that she will be retiring from politics after her second term as vice governor ends next year due to her age.

“The reason nga certain kay ko nga I will not reconsider anymore kay there was already a replacement (to run as vice governor), but then something turned up nga dili na sad to mahinayon so ni plead si Ramonito (Durano) nako to reconsider. Let’s put it that way,” Magpale told reporters.

(I was very certain before that I will not anymore run because we already had a replacement to run as vice governor. But then, something came up that prompted the replacement not to pursue anymore and Ramonito pleaded for me to reconsider running.)

Danao City Mayor Ramon “Nito” Durano is a cousin of Magpale and the chairman of the Barug Alang sa Kauswagan ug Demokrasya (Bakud) party, the local political coalition that dominates the fifth district of the province.

Before running for vice governor in 2013, Magpale was a member of the provincial board representing the fifth district and ran under Bakud.

Magpale begged off from naming her supposed replacement and the reason behind the backing out.

One of the names that was floated around as the alternate running mate of Governor Hilario Davide III before was that of Cebu Provincial Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) chief Carmen Remedios Durano-Meca. Durano-Meca is the daughter of Mayor Durano.

“Duna gud unta mi replacement, mao gyud na tinood. Na form na gyud unta to. (But) Wa sad madayon mao to. Akong giconsider kay valid kaayo ang reason,” said Magpale.

Magpale will be running again with Davide who will also be seeking reelection for his third and last term.

When Magpale earlier announced retiring from politics, Davide was among the personalities who constantly persuaded Magpale to reconsider her decision.

Elated Davide

In a separate interview, an elated Davide said Magpales’s decision was a welcome development and that it will be good for the Cebuanos.

“It’s great news for the province,” Davide said while clapping his hands.

Magpale’s change of heart is expected to boost Davide’s reelection bid especially since he will be battling for the Capitol’s top post against an old nemesis – former Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

Davide and Magpale were running mates during the elections in 2013 and 2016 under the Liberal Party.