ITCZ to bring rains to Cebu

CEBU will experience light to moderate rains in the next few days due to the prevailing Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting the whole Visayas, the weather state bureau said on Wednesday.

Romeo Aguirre, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) -Mactan station, said the weather disturbance, which is also affecting Southern Luzon, will bring thunderstorms usually during the afternoon or evening.

“Mao kani hinungdan nga atong panahon ron medyo kislom, mostly cloudy ug naa puy sunny periods,” he said.

(This is the reason why we are experiencing cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and occasional sunny periods).

Aguirre added that they also spotted a low pressure area (LPA) located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) which could also develop into a typhoon.

“Samtang magkaduol kini atong i-update kon modevelop ba kini or mahimong usa ka bagyo sa mosunod nga mga adlaw,” he said.

(We will be closely watching this as it approaches the country and develop into a storm in the coming days).

Aguirre said the LPA is seen to enter PAR on Sunday and will most likely head to Northern Luzon which is still reeling from the effects of typhoon Ompong.

Ompong (international name Mankhut) battered Northern Luzon over the weekend resulting in massive flooding and landslides.

The typhoon – the strongest to hit the country this year – has already accounted for millions of pesos in damages to crops and has claimed 81 lives as of Wednesday, according to disaster authorities.