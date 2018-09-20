City of Naga puts five barangays under state of calamity

The City of Naga has declared a state of calamity in Barangays Tinaan, Naalad, Mainit, Pangdan, and Cabungahan after a landslide hit the mountain areas of the city on Thursday morning (September 20).

Barangays Tinaan and Naalad were directly affected by the landslide that caused the death of at least 5 persons, including a 4-year-old child.

At least three evacuation areas were established for the affected residents. Around 350 evacuees are now staying at the Enan Chiong Activity Center (ECAC), Naalad Elementary School and Apo Cement covered court.

The landslide has affected at least 20 houses in Barangay Tinaan and another four in Barangay Naalad.

As of 11 a.m. today, Thursday, at least seven persons were rescued after being trapped inside their house which was buried by a landslide.

Jenessa Campanilla, who remains trapped inside her buried house, was able to send a chat message to her friends and relatives that she and other five members of the family are still waiting to be rescued.

More than 20 rescue teams from the different municipalities in Cebu have responded to the area including the rescue teams from the towns of San Fernando, Sibonga, Argao, Minglanilla, and the cities of Mandaue and Cebu.

The Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas (BFP-7), the Armed Forces of the Philippines-Central Command (AFP-CentCom) and police officers were also deployed in the area. The Carmen Copper Corporation deployed their rescue team to help in the search and rescue operations.

Cebu Provincial Governor Hilario Davide III, who visited the affected area, promised to provide water and blankets to evacuees.

On the other hand, Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo said that the Cebu City Government is planning to inspect small-scale quarrying in the city, especially in the mountain barangays, following the landslide in Naga City. (Doris Mondragon Rosalie Abatayo Morexette Erram Futch Anthony Inso)