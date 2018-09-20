Rescue operation after landslide may be unsafe, says PAGASA Mactan

The weather state bureau in Mactan has observed that the occasional downpour brought by the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) had caused the landslide in Barangay Tinaan, Naga City on Thursday morning (September 20).

Weather Specialist Romeo Aguirre of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Mactan station said the weather disturbance that is affecting the Visayas, Mindanao and Southern Luzon brought light to moderate rains usually in the afternoon or evening.

“Usa na sa napakatrigger sa yuta kay saturated naman kay pila naman ka adlaw nag ulan ang Metro Cebu. Humok naman kaayo ang yuta,” he said in a phone interview.

In Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City, Aguirre said they recorded about 7.6 millimeters of rainfall last Wednesday (September 19).

At 4 a.m. today, Thursday, Aguirre said a thunderstorm was experienced in Metro Cebu which brought heavy rain.

Aguirre also said that it would be unsafe for authorities to immediately conduct a rescue operation after the landslide in Naga City.

“So far, delikado kini kay naa na rabay paglihok sa yuta. Kon naay movement na sa yuta ug moulan pagbalik, posible pa gyod na nga naay mga landslides,” Aguirre explained.

“Anytime today naa tay pag-ulan ug peligro kini sa mga nagrescue karon,” he added.

He advised the city government to closely coordinate with their local city disaster office and the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).