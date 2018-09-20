Fernan Bridge viaduct closure starts; traffic remains manageable

Traffic remained manageable despite the closure of the Lapu-Lapu City-bound viaduct of the Marcelo Fernan Bridge on Thursday (September 20).

Mario Napule, Lapu-Lapu City Traffic Management System (CTMS) chief, said the ongoing road repair did not hamper traffic flow.

Ulygin Sugarol, a jeepney driver, however, said the partial closure of the viaduct caused delays on his trips.

Napule said they have yet to implement their traffic rerouting scheme on Thursday night when the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) starts to implement road concreting.

The DPWH-7 has installed signages in the area to warn motorists of the ongoing road project.

Rehabilitation of the base portion of the second bridge started last Sept. 19. It is targeted for completion on September 26.