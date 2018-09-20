Toroy leads winners in Cebu City Scrabble Classic Open

Joel Toroy from Lapu-Lapu City topped the Professional/ College Level of the Cebu City Scrabble Classic Open Tournament 2018 last Saturday at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Toroy finished with a 7-1 (win-loss) record to be declared champion.

Unified Scrabble Association of the Philippines, Inc. president Gerardo Leopoldo Onate (6-2) of Manila City finished second while Lear Jet dela Cruz (6-2) of University of the Philippines-Cebu placed third.

In the secondary Level, Germaine Bargamento of the Don Sergio Memorial National High School emerged on top after finishing with five wins without a single loss.

Ruling the elementary level was University of San Jose-Recoletos’ Lord Garnett Talisic, who also finished unbeaten in five rounds.