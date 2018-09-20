Toroy leads winners in Cebu City Scrabble Classic Open
Joel Toroy from Lapu-Lapu City topped the Professional/ College Level of the Cebu City Scrabble Classic Open Tournament 2018 last Saturday at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.
Toroy finished with a 7-1 (win-loss) record to be declared champion.
Unified Scrabble Association of the Philippines, Inc. president Gerardo Leopoldo Onate (6-2) of Manila City finished second while Lear Jet dela Cruz (6-2) of University of the Philippines-Cebu placed third.
In the secondary Level, Germaine Bargamento of the Don Sergio Memorial National High School emerged on top after finishing with five wins without a single loss.
Ruling the elementary level was University of San Jose-Recoletos’ Lord Garnett Talisic, who also finished unbeaten in five rounds.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.