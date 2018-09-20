Rich Catsup rules Cetba Invitational

The Rich Catsup Team was crowned Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association’s (Cetba) 4th Rich Catsup Tenpin Bowling Invitational champion last week the SM City Cebu Bowling Center.

The team finished with the grand total score of 9,978 pinfalls to bag the title.

San Remigio Beach Club (SRBC) finished second with 9,932 pinfalls while E.O. Bucoy Consultants 2 placed third with 9,822 pinfalls.

Joseph Yu bagged the last day’s Highest Individual Single award in the men’s division with 231 pinfalls. Ramilie Gonzales took the women’s division Highest Individual Single award with 181 pinfalls.

The 884 pinfalls of E.O. Bucoy Consultants 2 was the final Highest Team Single.