Airport runway repair fully completed

The runway asphalt overlay of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport has been completed on Friday morning (September 21).

Atty. Steve Dicdican, general manager of Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA), said the asphalt overlay and lighting works of the runway was capped with a friction tester vehicle, which determined the stability of the work and the runway’s surface worthiness.

The friction tester vehicle is equipped with sophisticated gadgets that run from 95 to 100 kilometers per hour, and a fifth rubber gear which has counter rotation movement similar to an aircraft’s gear used in touching down on the runway.

“I would like thank the contractors for diligently making it right on time despite some challenges due to bad weather conditions,” said Dicdican.

The work was divided by six contractors including the electrical works of the runway managed by MCIAA’s acting building official Eduardo Ginete.

Airline companies have also resumed the scheduling of flights after the completion of works.