Man shot dead in Mandaue

A man was shot dead by three unidentified motorcycle-riding assailants along A.S Fortuna Street, Barangay Bakilid in Mandaue City on Septemeber 22, Saturday morning.

SPO 2 Michael Limalima of Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) station 2 identified the victim Ernesto Altejar, 48, a native of Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental.

He said that Altejar was standing on the sidewalk when the assailants shot him.

The victim succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds on his body which resulted in his immediate death.

Limalima said that Altejar’s death is believed to be drug-related as he was included in the drug watchlist of their province.