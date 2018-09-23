Typhoon ‘Paeng’ enters PAR

TYPHOON “Paeng” has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In Pagasa’s severe weather bulletin, it said Paeng, with an international name of “Trami,” entered PAR on Sunday afternoon.

Typhoon “Paeng” has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Pagasa said that typhoon Paeng has no direct impact yet in any parts of the country but said that it might affect the extreme northern Luzon by Friday.

A tropical cyclone warning may be raised over extreme northern Luzon by Thursday.

“No significant enhancement of the Southwest Monsoon is expected during the outlook period,” Pagasa said.

The state weather bureau said that Paeng was last spotted 1,290 kilometers East of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan as of 4 p.m. on Sunday

It has a maximum of sustained winds of 125 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness up to 155 kph.

The weather disturbance is moving towards the west at a speed of 20 kph.

Pagasa forecasts that by Monday afternoon, Paeng would be at 960 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

“The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to take appropriate actions and watch for the next update,” Pagasa said.