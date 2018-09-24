Aga Muhlach and Bea Alonzo take at happiness in ‘first love’

By Mich Padayhag | September 24,2018 - 12:47 AM

AGA Muhlach and Bea Alonzo’s upcoming film, “First Love” is about a hopeless romantic businessman and a photographer who has a heart condition.

The film’s trailer, uploaded on Ten17 Productions’ Facebook page, starts with Nick (Muhlach), a businessman, who believes that when dies, he will be in space.

“You see the planets, you see the stars. Pinapanood mo lang silang lahat, ‘yung buong mundo,” he said.

The trailer then continues with Nick conversing with the character portrayed by Edward Barber.

“What about the girl you met?” he asks Nick.

“Tapos na ako diyan,” Nick answers.

“Sus, natotorpe ka na naman,” Barber says.

Alonzo, who plays Ali, a photographer is then introduced in the trailer.

Ali suffers from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), a heart disease.

“Kailangan ko kasi ng bagong puso. Ako wala nang assess-assess, tatayaan ko ‘to,” she said.

“First Love” is the first film team-up of Alonzo and Muhlach.

Three months ago, both stars went to Vancouver in Canada to shoot some scenes of the movie.

Directed by Paul Soriano, “First Love” is produced by Ten17 Productions, Star Cinema, and Viva Films.

Also starring Sandy Andolong and Albie Casiño, it will be shown in Philippine cinemas starting October 17.