Aid continues to pour in for landslide survivors

Private donors and organizations continue to provide assistance to survivors of the landslide in Naga City, Cebu.

The donations now flood the lobby of Naga City Hall.

The city government has established a centralized system of distribution to make sure that all landslide victims in the different evacuation centers get a share of the aid.

Girl Scouts from the Naga National High School have been on duty to assist evacuees since Friday (September 21).

The Cebu City’s Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS), meanwhile, welcomes donations for Naga City.

DSWS head Leah Japson said the city will begin repacking the donations on Tuesday (September 25) and may start delivering the goods within the next three days.