Davide opts to donate Balili property to City of Naga

Instead of selling the controversial 24.7-hectare Balili property in Naga City, Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III on Monday said he has decided to donate the seaside lot to Naga City Government.

Davide said in a press conference that at least nine hectares of the property may be used as a relocation site for landslide survivors.

The governor will also provide P10,000 to every family whose loved ones were buried on Monday (September 24).

Davide also said that he will be donating P1 million to the Naga City government.

On the other hand, Naga City Mayor Vanessa Chiong said they will be using the P25-million downpayment the city earlier paid for the purchase of the Balili property for relocating the evacuees.