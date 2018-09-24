NAGA LANDSLIDE UPDATE: Death toll climbs to 54

As of 2 p.m. on Monday (September 24), the number of bodies recovered from the landslide in Sitios Sindulan and Tagaytay, Barangay Tinaan, Naga City has climbed to 54.

At least 51 fatalities were retrieved from the main landslide area in Sitio Sindulan.

The other three bodies were recovered from the area owned by Apo Land and Quarry Corporation (ALQC) in Sitio Tagaytay.

Authorities have continued their search and rescue operations to find the missing residents.