BOPK lineup now complete

The lineup of Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan’s (BOPK) for next year’s elections is now complete, said Cebu City Department Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) head Leah Japson, who is among the party’s candidates.

She, however, refused to reveal the names of the candidates for now.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak said he will remain with BOPK and has no plans yet to move to another party amid reports that he was going to run with Barug Team Rama.

Tumulak is one of the prospects to run for vice mayor under the BOPK.