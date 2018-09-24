Tired volunteers vow to continue on

WHILE search and rescue operations continue for the victims of last Thursday’s massive landslide in Naga City, volunteers also continue to flood into the southern city to extend help in whatever way they can.

Students, scouts, employees even residents lucky enough to survive the tragedy which has so far claimed 55 lives as of last night, continue to extend a helping hand.

At the Naga National High School, scouts have been deployed there since last Friday to assist in the repacking and distributing of relief packs.

The school now provides temporary shelter to 253 families or about 1,194 individuals. It is the third evacuation center with the largest number of evacuees.

Fulfilling

As early as 9am, Jinebiv Mañego, 15, and other scouts, distribute relief goods.

Aside from distributing relief goods, twins Shane and Shaina Wabingga, 16, and Gicille Lagrana, 14, also join social workers in facilitating games and other child-friendly activities in the evacuation center.

“Nindot, happy kaayo, kay sa time nga naay nanginahanglan og tabang kay makatabang mi,” said Mañego.

“Even though kapoy, nya labad sa ulo … okay ra gihapon, worth it gihapon,” Shaina added.

The girls also try to communicate with the evacuees, but most of the time fail to get them to talk much.

“Naay uban ba nga murag na trauma pa. Mura gani’g mu backward pa sila sa ila naagi-an,” shared Lagrana.

Some children they say also appear confused.

“Mga cute pa kaayo sila. Nahibung pa siguro sila nga nang bakwit sila,” Shane shared.

With classes suspended, they prefer staying at the school to do volunteer work, saying the experience gives them a sense of fulfillment.

Like other volunteers, the girls say they will continue to do volunteer work as long as they are needed.

Priceless feeling

Rubelyn Tabigne, 19, is a student

in

a university in Cebu City but right after her afternoon class, she heads straight to the Naga City Hall to do volunteer work. This has been her routine since the night the landslide happened.

“Nagka daghan gyud (the donations) siya since first day. Daghan man pod mi volunteers, pero kuwangan gyud kay daghan gyud kaayo buhatonon,” said Tabigne.

She said the fulfillment she feels while doing volunteer work is priceless even if at times she feels burned out.

Tabigne vowed to continue to spare time to help.

“If needed pa nila og tao, mu tabang gyud mi, kay wala pa raba ta kahibaw kung kanus-a sila (evacuees) i-relocate sa ilaha na gyud nga balay,” said.

Jackie Panilagao from the General Services said that some donors also wish to personally distribute their donated goods.

However, she urged those who wish to help to register first at the Naga City Hall which is the designated receiving center for donated goods.