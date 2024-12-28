Mandaue reports drop in no. of drug users among gov’t personnel

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Government has reported a drop in number of personnel who tested positive for illegal drug use this year.

According to the Mandaue City Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Office (SAMHSO), only 13 personnel tested positive for drug use in 2024 as compared to the 15 cases that were reported in 2023.

SAMHSO had been conducting random drug testing in 47 government offices, including the 27 barangays here, in the last two years.

Atty. Ebenezer Daryl Manzano, the SAMHSO head, attributed the decline in substance abuse cases to the city government’s enhanced drug-free workplace policy, that promotes treatment and rehabilitation of the drug users. At the same time, the program helps eliminate the stigma associated with seeking help for substance use disorder.

Manzano said that the initiative is also part of Mandaue City’s broad range of human rights-based anti-drug programs. These include voluntary rehabilitation, jail-based rehabilitation, an integrated community-based mental health and drug rehabilitation, and the recently introduced Balay Silangan reformation program.

As part of the program, Manzano said that drug users are asked to undergo dependency evaluation with Department of Health (DOH)-accredited physicians to make sure that they receive the appropriate intervention.

To date, 12 of the 13 individuals who tested for drug use in 2024, chose to pursue treatment and rehabilitation for at least six months.

Rehabilitation

Manzano said that after they complete their rehabilitation, they will be given a chance to return to City Hall.

“Atoa naman sad gi-push nga irregardless og positive mo, dili mo taktakon sa city government as long as mo undergo sa program. Pero if mo refuse sila sa program, mao nay basis nga i-let go na sila,” Manzano said.

(We are also pushing that irregardless if they test positive, they will not be terminated from service for as long as they undergo the program. But if they refuse, that will be our basis to let go of them.)

“Ang amoa man gud thinking ana ug based sad sa amo data, if amoang tangtangun diri kay manakod ra sila sa community level. Dili man mi ganahan nga lage limpyo lage tan-awon ang city government pero ang atoang community, ang barangay maoy magsuffer kay didto diay sila nagstay without interventions,” Manzano added.

(We do not want to terminate those who test positive for illegal drugs because they will just infect the community. We may have a clean city government [if we terminate them from service] but it is the community that suffers because they will be staying there without interventions.)

