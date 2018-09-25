Margot Osmeña to retire from politics

Cebu City Councilor Margot Osmeña announced that she will no longer run for any elective position in the government in the upcoming May 2019 elections.

Osmeña, who is the wife of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, is now serving her last term as city councilor.

“I volunteered to run eight years ago? A very long time ago. Circumstances then prodded me but it was a personal decision. Those circumstances are not present anymore, and I don’t have any political ambitions,” said Osmeña.