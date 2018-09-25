Police clearance processing office in Cebu City now transferred at Camp Sotero Cabahug

The processing office of police Clearances in Cebu City has now been transferred at Camp Sotero Cabahug, Gorordo Avenue, where the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is situated.

Senior Supt. Royina Garma, director of CCPO, said that the personnel of the Police Clearance Division has started the transfer of machines and equipment at their new office since Saturday (September 22).

Garma explained that the transfer was ordered since the building where the previous clearance office was located is under construction. There were also problems with the water and electricity supply in the previous office.