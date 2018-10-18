Five candidates want to be Cebu City mayor

A total of five candidates are vying to be mayor of Cebu City in the May 2019 elections.

At least 10 “nuisance candidates” also filed their certificates of candidacy (COCs).

Lawyer Marchel Sarno, Commission on Elections (COCs) Cebu City North District election officer, said they will have to undergo the required process before declaring these candidates as “nuisance.”

On the other hand, Former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama welcomed all the other candidates, saying that they too have the right to file their COCs.