Officials seek MGB assistance to assess soil cracks in Buhisan

Around 300 individuals in Sitio Sandayong, Barangay Buhisan in Cebu City may be placed under pre-emptive evacuation.

This after Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) received reports from the barangay officials of Buhisan, a mountain barangay. Residents expressed concern over soil cracks in the area.

Buhisan Barangay Captain Gremar Barete told reporters today that the cracks were caused by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake in 2013.

“That’s why we are requesting help from MGB (Mines and Geosciences Bureau), through CCENRO, to reassess and update if there is a need to evacuate residents,” said Barete.

Barete added that there are around 30 households located below the slope where the cracks are found.