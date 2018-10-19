Minor suspect in stabbing incident still at large

The 15-year-old suspect in the stabbing of a minor in Moalboal town, Cebu remains at large.

The victim, who is 16 years old, is now confined at Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC).

The parents of the suspect, who is a Grade Ten pupil, failed to surrender their child to the police.

The suspect engaged in a fistfight with the younger brother of his 16-year-old victim before he stabbed the victim on Thursday (October 18).