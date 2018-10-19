Mambaling’s southbound now closed

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) has urged commuters from the south to extend their patience once again.

This after the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and CCTO closed the southbound lane of N. Bacalso Ave. on Thursday (October 18) as the concreting of the Mambaling underpass has reached in the same lane.

CCTO head Francisco Ouano said they opened the northbound lane of the highway to allow vehicle access. He added that there will be no rerouting of vehicles.

“I guess the heavy traffic experienced this morning was due to some drivers not informed on the road closure,” Ouano said.