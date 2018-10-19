PYC to focus on mental health, HIV awareness

The Cebu Provincial Youth Commission (PYC) is set to spearhead information caravans on mental health and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) awareness in different barangays of the province.

James Canoy, who serves as the president of PYC and head of the Cebu Provincial Barangay Affairs, said that their information drive aims to tell the youth the truth about depression.

“Naay muingon nga depressed sila when they are really just sad. Lahi na sila,” said Canoy.

The PYC will also ask Jun Salgado, focal person for HIV/AIDS of the Provincial Health Office (PHO), to discuss the health condition to the youth.

Canoy shared that the Central Visayas ranked third among regions in the Philippines in the number of HIV cases. Cebu has the most number of cases in Central Visayas.