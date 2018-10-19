Sinas to policemen: Ensure visibility during holiday season

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), has order police officers to ensure visibility during the holiday season.

Sinas directed all city and provincial directors in the region to review and adjust the deployment of their personnel.

The regional police director also said that he wanted more policemen to be deployed in the streets, especially in cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay and Lapu-Lapu to deter theft and robbery incidents.