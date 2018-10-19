Land Asia celebrates 26th year in business

This October 20, Land Asia Realty and Development Corporation (LARDC) commemorates its 26th milestone in the national and international real estate industries with a carousel of celebrations, that begins with a Press Conference at 10 AM at Cabalen, SM Seaside City, to be followed by the premiere of ASCEND! Realty Business Summit at the Sky Hall Seaside Cebu at 1 PM, then to be finalized with a Havana-themed Dinner Gala at 6 PM!

At the Land Asia 26th Press Conference, the 26th-anniversary issue of Land Asia Realty Group’s Official Publication, the SKYLINE magazine, will be presented. The magazine will disclose the anniversary’s theme “New Attitude for Higher Altitude”, as well as the highlights of Land Asia’s ascent through 2018, which is especially prominent with Land Asia’s explorations abroad— Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, the United States, and Australia. Also in the magazine are the stellar accomplishments of Land Asia’s home office, its regional branches, and its growing expansion to new cities and regions in the Philippines!

This anniversary celebration of 2018 premieres Land Asia’s ASCEND! Realty Business Summit! The Summit features topic presentations on personal branding, new marketing trends, and effective sales to be delivered by the following esteemed speakers: 2016 Outstanding Young Filipino Achiever in Entrepreneurship and founder / managing director Ms. Charity Delmo of Ideal Visa Consultancy, professional marketer and business consultant Mr. Hector Angeles, and 2018 Outstanding Cebuano Awardee for Business / Industry Mr. Bunny Pages, Chairman & CEO of Pages Holdings, Inc. At the Summit, the best and most recognized names in real estate will display their latest housing developments and condominium projects.

Founded in 1992 by professionally licensed real-estate broker, appraiser and consultant Ricardo “Ric” N. Inting (Realtor®, REC, REA, CIPS, GRI, EnP, ePro), Land Asia pursue the vision of a real-estate company that sets the standard of excellence in Philippine real-estate consultancy and brokerage.

The success story that is Land Asia is borne by the combined leadership and diligent dedication to professional real estate practice from Chair & Founder Ric N. Inting and President & CEO Marissa S. Inting (Realtor®, REB, ePro). Twenty-six years of forging partnerships with the country’s developers, landowners, and landlords, as well as recognizing and retaining talented and driven staff – up to 500 licensed brokers and professionals today, Land Asia continues to pursue evolution in excellent services by engaging innovations in technology to raise real-estate consultancy, sales and marketing to new levels.

Recently, Land Asia Realty & Development Corporation has been honored as Premier Real Estate Marketing Company in Cebu by the ELITE Business and Leadership Awards (EBALA). Also awarded for EBALA Leadership Achievement in Entrepreneurship is Land Asia’s chair & founder Ric Inting, who is an esteemed officer-member of the Philippine Association of Realtors Board (PAREB) and the Cebu Chamber of Commerce.

Land Asia’s recent awards include the 2017 Golden Globe Annual Award for Business Excellence Best Real Estate Marketing & Developer (International Category), 2016 Global Management Excellence Award for Most Trusted Real Estate Developer & Marketing Company, among many others.

Land Asia Realty & Development Corporation is a multi-awarded, trusted commercial and residential real estate properties advisory and brokerage firm with 26 years of excellent standing with its developer partners, community shareholders, clientele and affiliates.

Land Asia’s main headquarters are based at Unit 4, Geson Bldg., D. Jakosalem St. Cebu City with satellite branches nationwide and worldwide through its Land Asia Marketing Network. Nationally, Land Asia has seventeen branches, which include Makati, Bacolod, Iloilo, Dumaguete, Butuan, Davao, Tagum, and has recently expanded to Cagayan De Oro, Iligan, and Tacloban!

Land Asia Realty & Development Corporation can be reached through (032) 254 6073 / (032) 254 4049 [landline]; (+63) 917 626 3205 [mobile] and ceolandasia@gmail.com (email). Discover Land Asia online via its internet portal www.landasia.ph and its Official Facebook Page www.facebook.com/landasiarealtyofficialpage.