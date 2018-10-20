Semis round in Cesafi boys’ volleyball starts
THE SEMIFINAL round of the Cesafi boys’ volleyball tournament begins today at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) covered court in Lahug, Cebu City.
The top-ranked USPF team will be taking on the University of San Jose-Recoletos starting at 8:30 a.m. while the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma faces the University of San Carlos at 9:30 a.m.
The boys’ semifinal round follows a single round-robin format with the top two teams after the round battling for the title.
USPF finished the elimination round on top with a 7-1 (win-loss) record.
SWU, USC and USJ-R ended up tied with identical 6-2 records but the Baby Cobras took the second spot because of a higher quotient.
USC wound up third and USJ-R fourth.
In the girls’ side, USPF has already secured a seat in the finals, where it will face USJ-R.
Ateneo de Cebu and USC will fight for third.
There will still be semis games this afternoon for the girls’ competition but they will be no-bearing matches.
College games will also be held today at the USPF gym.
