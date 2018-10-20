Semis round in Cesafi boys’ volleyball starts

By Ray Charlie C. Diaz | October 20,2018 - 12:04 AM

THE SEMIFINAL round of the Cesafi boys’ volleyball tournament begins today at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) covered court in Lahug, Cebu City.

The top-ranked USPF team will be taking on the University of San Jose-Recoletos starting at 8:30 a.m. while the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma faces the University of San Carlos at 9:30 a.m.

The boys’ semifinal round follows a single round-robin format with the top two teams after the round battling for the title.

USPF finished the elimination round on top with a 7-1 (win-loss) record.

SWU, USC and USJ-R ended up tied with identical 6-2 records but the Baby Cobras took the second spot because of a higher quotient.

USC wound up third and USJ-R fourth.

In the girls’ side, USPF has already secured a seat in the finals, where it will face USJ-R.

Ateneo de Cebu and USC will fight for third.

There will still be semis games this afternoon for the girls’ competition but they will be no-bearing matches.

College games will also be held today at the USPF gym.