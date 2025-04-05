3 weather systems to bring rains over parts of PH

MANILA – Three weather systems: intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), the northeasterly wind flow, and the easterlies will bring rains over several parts of the country, the weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the ITCZ will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over the Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

Moderate to at times heavy rains in these areas could result in flash floods or landslides, PAGASA warned.

Meanwhile, Batanes and the Babuyan Islands will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains due to the northeasterly wind flow.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over extreme Northern Luzon, while the rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, PAGASA warned of “dangerous” 46°C heat index level over Dagupan City, 44°C in Virac, Catanduanes, and 42°C in Echague, Isabela. (PNA)

