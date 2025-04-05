3 weather systems to bring rains over parts of PH
MANILA – Three weather systems: intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), the northeasterly wind flow, and the easterlies will bring rains over several parts of the country, the weather bureau said Saturday.
In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the ITCZ will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over the Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.
Moderate to at times heavy rains in these areas could result in flash floods or landslides, PAGASA warned.
READ:
Searing heat forces M’daue schools to hold grad rites in malls
Electricity spot prices up as ‘extreme heat’ overpowers supply
3 weather systems to bring rains in most parts of PH
Meanwhile, Batanes and the Babuyan Islands will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains due to the northeasterly wind flow.
The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.
Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over extreme Northern Luzon, while the rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said.
Meanwhile, PAGASA warned of “dangerous” 46°C heat index level over Dagupan City, 44°C in Virac, Catanduanes, and 42°C in Echague, Isabela. (PNA)
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.