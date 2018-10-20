Cebuano police officer is new Siquijor police chief

A CEBUANO, who was a former commander of the Southern Police District’s Mobile Force Battalion of southern Manila (DMF), will be the next Siquijor Provincial Police Office director.

Senior Supt. Richard Saavedra, who was born in Alegria town in southern Cebu, will take over the post on Monday (Oct. 22), replacing outgoing Siquijor Provincial Police Office director, Senior Supt. Clarito Baja. He will report to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7 chief), who announced Saavedra’s assignment in a press briefing on Friday, said that the order dated Oct. 15 came from Camp Crame and that he did not know the reason why Baja was replaced.

Saavedra, who was a member of the 1994 batch of Philippine National Police Academy, was raised in Antipolo City but was born in Alegria town.

Saavedra said that he would continue the thrust and program of the PRO-7 chief especially on the campaign on illegal drugs and illegal gambling in Siquijor.