Vilma Santos’ opponent told to explain unsavory remarks

MANILA, Philippines — An opponent of Batangas gubernatorial candidate Vilma Santos-Recto should explain his unsavory remarks against her, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Monday.

The poll body’s anti-discrimination panel issued a show-cause order against Mataas na Kahoy town Vice Mayor Jay Ilagan over his remarks during a campaign sortie on March 29.

“Kung ang aking kalaban ay si Kathryn Bernardo pero ang aking kalaban ay isang Vilma Santos lang na laos na, hindi ako takot. Kung si Kathryn Bernardo at si Andrea Brillantes ay takot ako. Pero Vilma Santos, marami naman sa mga fans nya ang namamahinga na rin, ang iba rin naman ay syempre nasa edad yan,” Ilagan said.

(If my opponent is Kathryn Bernardo, but if my opponent is just a Vilma Santos who is a has-been, I am not afraid. If it’s Kathryn Bernardo or Andrea Brillantes, I would be afraid. But Vilma Santos, her fans are already resting in peace while others are already of considerable age.)

“In view of the foregoing, you are hereby ordered to show cause in writing within a non-extendible period of three days from the receipt thereof and to explain why a complaint for election offense and/or petition for disqualification should not be filed against you,” the Comelec task force said in its show-cause order.

Discrimination

The panel said Ilagan’s remark possibly violates Comelec Resolution 11116, which states that no discrimination shall be acted against marginalized groups like women, along with people who are part of the LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual) community, indigenous peoples, persons living with HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) and persons with disabilities.

This is the third show-cause order issued by the Comelec panel over remarks perceived as discriminatory.

On April 3, Pasig City lone district representative aspirant Ian Sia became the subject of a show-cause order by Comelec over his remarks offering himself to single mothers, especially “menstruating” ones.

Unsavory remarks

Also on Monday, April 7, Misamis Oriental gubernatorial reelectionist Peter Unabia became the second subject of a show-cause order to explain his unsavory remarks on women and the Moro people.

Unabia, who is seeking a second term in the May polls, said his administration’s scholarship program for nursing students was only for “beautiful women” because unattractive ones could worsen a patient’s medical condition.

On top of his sexist remarks, Unabia made an anti-Moro pitch, a veiled one for his son, Christian, who is seeking reelection as congressman. Christian’s rival is a candidate who is married to a Maranao politician.

Unabia suggested that if his son’s opponent wins, the Maranaos would dominate Misamis Oriental and the province and Cagayan de Oro City could suffer from security instability just like the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

His scare tactic was backed by photos flashed on a giant screen, such as the aftermath of the bombing of Jolo cathedral in January 2019 and the bombing of the Mindanao State University gym while Holy Mass was celebrated in December 2023.

