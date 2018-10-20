123 loose firarms surrendered

A total of 123 loose firearms were surrendered within 78 days said Toledo Police.

According to Police Supt. Randy Korret the chief of Toledo City Police, barangay officials, businessmen, retired police officers and residents in the city voluntarily surrendered the firearms.

LOOK: A total of 123 firearms were surrendered to the Toledo City police in its campaign against the proliferation of lose firearms in the city. | Benjie Talisic pic.twitter.com/ThZf8eRj3H — Cebu Daily News (@cebudailynews) October 20, 2018

Korret commended the action made by the residents so as to maintain peace and order in the city.

Toledo City First Councilor Joy Perales also said that he supported the campaign against loose firearms.