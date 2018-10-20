It’s UV Baby Lancers vs UC Junior Webmasters in the 2018 Cesafi secondary basketball finals

The University of the Visayas Baby Lancers and the University of Cebu Junior Webmasters arranged a championship showdown after they bested their respective opponents in dominant fashion in the semifinals of the 2018 Cesafi juniors basketball tournament on Saturday at the Cebu Coliseum.

UV routed the University of Southern Philippines Foundation Baby Panthers, 89-65, to make it back to the finals for a third straight season.

UC, on the other hand, blew away the University of San Jose-Recoletos Baby Jaguars, 76-62, to return to the best-of-three finals for the first time since 2015.

Wily point guard Gabriel Cometa led the way for UV as he scored 24 points and added five rebounds, six assists and three steals. Reigning MVP Beirn Laurente had his best game of the season, piling up 20 points to go with five boards, three assists and two steals.

Joshua Yerro added a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds laced with three assists and four steals.

For UC, Isaiah Blanco had his breakout game, tallying 13 points, six rebounds and two assists while Jan Jerick Ranido added 12 points and five assists.