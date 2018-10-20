CCDC wants council to allocate funds to improve security programs in city
The Cebu City Development Council has proposed to the City Council to allocate P211-million worth of funds to augment security in Cebu City.
This formed part of the proposed Annual Investment Plan (AIP) of the city for 2019.
The proposed budget will be spent to intensify drug screenings for City Hall employees, various equipment for law enforcers, as well as financial aid for policemen, tanods, and firemen.
