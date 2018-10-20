HELPING LOCAL WEAVERS, MUSIC, EDUCATION FOR THE YOUNG AMONG Binibining Cebu 2018 QUEEN’S ADVOCACIES

AFTER being named as Cebu’s newest queens, Binibining Cebu 2018 winners are now ready to start their reign.

Binibining Cebu 2018 Steffi Rose Aberasturi of Mandaue City will focus on her advocacy of helping local weavers.

“It can generate more jobs. It will help other people,” she told Cebu Daily News.

Aberasturi was crowned last Friday, October 19, at the Pacific Grand Ballroom of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

She will receive P500,000 cash and P300,000 in kind while Mandaue City will get P200,000 for Aberasturi’s chosen project.

The 24-year-old English as Second Language (ESL) teacher has been into selling native bags since last year.

“I have experienced the business first hand, I want to bridge the market,” she said.

Aberasturi said she also wants to coordinate with multi-awarded furniture designer Kenneth Cobonpue, also the pageant’s creative in implementing her project.

Aberasturi, who succeded Binibining Cebu 2017 Apriel Smith of Badian, said that she felt great after winning the crown.

“I am so lucky that God has given me this crown. I have been praying for this for two months. I worked so hard for this, for the training and all. It feels so great that the crown is finally on the top of my head,” she said.

It took her three years to join another pageant. Prior to Binibining Cebu, she was crowned as Ms. Beauche International 2015.

“I felt back then that I was not confident yet to join national or big pageants. Here, Binibining Cebu opened,” she said.

Other titles won by Aberasturi in the past were Reyna ng Aliwan 2014, Miss Mandaue 2013, Miss IPI 2012, and Miss Sinulog 2011.

After Binibining Cebu 2018, is she ready to take the national stage?

“No plans yet. Soon I will decide what is next. For now, my focus will be the Binibining Cebu,” she said.

Helping through music

Having studied Music at the Silliman University in Dumaguete City, Binibining Cebu Tourism 2018 Kim Covert of Alegria, said she wants to help grade school children in Alegria by providing them with musical instruments.

“At the end of my reign, I will hold a musical. It will be a fundraising event and the money will be given to schools,” said the statuesque beauty queen, who succeeded last year’s Binibining Cebu Tourism, Samantha Lo of Asturias.

Covert won P300,000 cash and P100,000 in kind. Her chosen charity project in Alegria will receive P150,000.

Binibining Cebu 2018 is Covert’s comeback in the pageantry. Her last stint was in 2014 when she was crowned as Miss Earth Philippines Water.

“I am so emotional. I feel it is an honor to be back and have a crown after four long years. I am happy. I am grateful,” she said.

The 23-year-old clothing stylist is the only single mother who took home a crown during the coronation night.

This year, Binibining Cebu decided to open the pageant to single moms.

Five single moms joined the competition.

Aside from fulfilling her duties as Binibining Cebu Tourism 2018, Covert also eyes joining Miss World Philippines if there would be crowns or titles that are open for single mothers, like her.

Education for young people

Binibining Cebu Charity 2018 Tracy Maureen Perez will focus on education to young people.

Perez who succeeded Binibining Cebu Charity 2017 Maria Gigante of Bantayan, said she wants to start in her town of Madridejos then she will help neighboring towns and the entire province.

“I have to reach out sa LGU (Madridejos) first because I know they started a project for the youth like free education. I want to talk to them and improve on that para continuous ang project,” she said.

Perez won P200,000 cash and P50,000 in kind.

Her municipality will be given P100,000 for her chosen project.

The 25-year-old industrial engineer, who was also named Most Photogenic, was teary-eyed while talking to Cebu Daily News and could not hold back her joy at winning one of the major crowns.

Perez is one of the returnees in this year’s pageant. Last year she represented Dalaguete and finished in the top 12.

“Yes, finally! Kahilakon ko all the time. I feel so blessed. I am very happy for Lou (Piczon), we both made it. That’s what’s most important. After the failure is the success,” she said.

Perez also encouraged those girls who did not make it to this year’s pageant to continue reaching for their dreams.

“In every failure, we learn. We become more determine, in everything that we do next is always comes from the heart. They should not give up. Don’t stop dreaming,” she added.

Asked if she’s planning on joining a national pageant, Perez answered, “As for the pageantry life, that is a secret. We do not know anything yet.”

Personality development

After her second try, Piczon–who represented Ronda–went home with a title: Binibining Cebu Heritage 2018. It is one of two new titles the pageant gave this year.

Last year, she represented the town of Dalaguete and made it to the top 12.

“Actually when they were about to announce Top 5, I was hoping I could get a crown. Any crown will do actually. Any duty that they will give to me I will do it with justice. I am very happy that I am given the first ever Binibining Cebu Heritage crown,” she said.

Piczon received P100,000 cash and P75,000 for her municipality.

The 22-year-old runway model wants to hold public speaking and personality development workshops in Ronda.

She also wants to share her advocacy on Mental Health Awareness.

“I will visit Ronda. Without them I would not be here,” she said.

After Binibining Cebu, Piczon is hoping to join Binibining Pilipinas.

Livelihood training

Isabela Deutsch of Borbon is the first winner of Binibining Cebu Ecology 2018 title, one of two new titles given this year.

“I am really fulfilled, I am grateful. Words can’t really express how I feel right now,” she said after Friday’s pageant.

Deutsch, a senior high school student of Southwestern University, won a P50,000 cash plus P50,000 for her town.

As Binibining Cebu Ecology 2018, Deutsch said she wants to teach indigent women and children and make marketable products from recycled materials.

“I want to have training on that. I know it will help the environment and the economy,” she said.

Three years from now, Deutsch wants to join Miss World Philippines.

LIST OF SPECIAL AWARDS

Sun’s People Choice Award: Princess Joesel Bajamonte (Dalaguete)

Miss Photogenic: Tracy Maureen Perez (Madridejos)

Miss Congeniality: Vanessa Ammann (Carcar City)

Best in Production Number: Angeli Christine Navarro (Aloguinsan)

Binibining Cebu SHS Batch 1985 Foundation Inc. Awardees: Rubby Clavel Verano (Oslob) and Alaia Doverte (Balamban)