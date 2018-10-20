Pagasa: ITCZ is gone but rains to continue

THE Philippines is no longer affected by the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) but rains may continue to hit Cebu due to localized thunderstorms, the state weather bureau said on Saturday.

Al Quiblat, head of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan, said that the ITCZ has subsided around the areas of the equator, at 4 p.m. yesterday.

He did, however, say that there is a possibility that the effects could potentially come back because the ITCZ constantly changes directions.

He even warned that the ITCZ could come back around next week.

“Possible mubalik na siyag taas, magbalhin-balhin man gud ang position,” (There is a chance it would return because its position changes.) said Quiblat.

He also announced that there will still be rainshowers today, October 21, 2018, but only due to local thunderstorms.

Rains, he said, will usually come in the afternoon or evening.

“Bisag init kaayo, di mana ma wa ang localized thunderstorm,” said Quiblat.

He also revealed that they are expecting two typhoons to hit the country this month with one possibly coming next week.

The dates and areas that will be hit by the typhoon are still to be determined.

Quiblat reminded the public to constantly monitor weather reports, even in the absence of an ITCZ or typhoon, especially since severe thunderstorms could trigger landslides, flash floods and lightning strikes.