Northbound lane of SRP viaduct to be closed

The construction of the third Cebu-Mactan bridge that connects mainland Cebu and Cordova town, is now proceeding full steam ahead.

This time, the Cebu Link Joint Venture (CLJV) has requested the Cebu City Government to close the northbound lane of the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) viaduct to allow them to pour concrete into the first foundation of the bridge and other sub-structures near the area.

In a letter addressed to Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, officials of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), and the South Road Properties (SRP) Management Office said:

“CLJV respectfully propose to close the northbound traffic of the CSCR viaduct, and northbound traffic flow will be rerouted to the viaduct u-turn slot to Mambaling Access Road (Vestil St.) going to Cebu City proper from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Southbound traffic will continuously use the other side of the viaduct.”

The letter was signed CLJV project director Julio Ruiz Cabrero.

According to the letter, CLJV is now conducting the drilling of piles and concreting works of the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) which is expected to be finished by 2021.

However, there is still no specific dates announced as to when the closure of the northbound lane will be implemented.

“CLJV, the contractor of CCLEX, is still waiting for the approval of its request to the Cebu City Government. Only after it is approved that they can implement the proposed rerouting or possibly another scheme that the city government may instruct from them,” said Jasmin Ginete, assistant manager in corporate communications of the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corp. (CCLEC).

Ginete said they will issue advance public advisories before the closure will take place.