Sara to forge ties with Cebu allies

Presidential daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio is coming to Cebu on Monday (October 22) for two important functions.

She is set to enter into a sisterhood agreement with Liloan town represented by Mayor Christina Garcia-Frasco. The early morning gathering will be held at the Panphil B. Frasco Memorial Sports Complex.

In the afternoon, Duterte-Carpio will visit Mandaue City to forge a political alliance with the group of Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing.