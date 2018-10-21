Sara to forge ties with Cebu allies
Presidential daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio is coming to Cebu on Monday (October 22) for two important functions.
She is set to enter into a sisterhood agreement with Liloan town represented by Mayor Christina Garcia-Frasco. The early morning gathering will be held at the Panphil B. Frasco Memorial Sports Complex.
In the afternoon, Duterte-Carpio will visit Mandaue City to forge a political alliance with the group of Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.