Residents of five sitios in Barangay Apas get early Christmas gift

After more than 15 years of waiting, the residents of five sitios in Barangay Apas, Cebu City will now get to own the properties they live on.

Around 4,000 structure owners received an early Christmas gift after a compromise agreement was finally signed by the Cebu City and Provincial governments and Cebu City North District Representative Raul Del Mar that will allow them ownership of the 32-hectare province-owned lot in the village on Sunday (October 21).

The lots were declared in 2003 by Former Philippine President and now House Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo as socialized housing sites under Proclamation No. 409 for its occupants who are members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and their relatives.

The proclamation would allow to buy the lots that they occupy, but this did not push through after Former Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia decided to take back the property.

Ma. Linda Paracuelles, president of the Alliance of Barangay Apas Community Associations, Inc. (Abaca), said the development is a huge relief for them who constantly fear that they will lose their homes anytime.

After the compromise signing, which was made in Arroyo’s presence, residents will only have to wait the approval of the Department of National Defense (DND) before they can proceed to the final survey and appreciation of the property.