Balay Silangan to start operation next month

The pilot reformation center for drug peddlers will start operations by early November.

The Balay Silangan, a reform center for drug offenders in Danao City, Cebu, is the first in Central Visayas.

Carmen Remedios Meca, head of the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO), said the training for the interventionists and staff of the reform center is scheduled on October 26 and 27.

The module for the rehabilitation for offenders will include moral and spiritual values restoration and skills training.