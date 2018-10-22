Duterte-Carpio considers Cebu as a ‘free zone’

Cebu is a free zone for presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

During her visit in Cebu on Monday (October 22), Duterte-Carpio said she does not have any official bet for the provincial elections.

“Wala koy interes sa pulitika sa Cebu kay di gyod ko taga Cebu. Daghan mig paryente sa Cebu pero wa gyod koy alam sa pulitika dinhi,” the lady mayor said.

Duterte-Carpio is in Cebu for the signing of the sisterhood agreement between Davao City and Liloan town.

“Karong buntag, I am here to campaign for Gov. Garcia. Inig hapon, moingon pod ko nga I am here to campaign for Vice Governor Agnes Magpale,” Duterte-Carpio said in her speech.

Duterte-Carpio explained that she will help everyone who is helping the administration of her father, President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a separate interview, Duterte-Carpio, however, said that she will support the candidacy of Cebu Port Authority Commissioner Duke Frasco for his congressional bid and the rest of his slate in Cebu’s fifth district.

Duterte-Carpio also said that their supposed alliance with Barug Alang sa Kauswagan ug Demokrasya (Bakud) of the Duranos in Danao City did not push through because they did not get the approval from the governors of the party.