Parklane’s October soiree

For this month of October, Parklane introduces its partnership with Cebu Brewing Company (CBC) and their specialized Craft Beers, its project with the Cancer Warriors Foundation Incorporated through the Star of Life Succulents, and other Hotel promos.

Craft Beers

Cheers to OctoBEERs as we introduce Cebu Parklane International Hotel’s partnership with Cebu Brewing Co.’s Craft Beers. The hotel now offers these specialty Craft Beers, available in three unique flavors: Bagsik (7.5-8.0% abv), PIPA (6.9% abv), and Puso (5.9% abv). Cebu Brewing Co. started out as Cebu’s first nanobrewery with a small 2-barrel brewing system, quickly growing to the current 7-BBS brew house, specializing in Cebuano style beers.

PIPA

One of CBC’s most famous Cebuano style beers, PIPA™ or Philippine India Pale Ale is the pride of the brewery being an Asia Beer Medal Winner.

Puso

Named after Cebu’s famous “hanging rice”, PUSO is a rich, malt-forward Pilsen style beer made from an original recipe of Cebu rice and European Pilsen grains.

Bagsik

Bagsik is a full-bodied, bitter beer with high alcohol content defined by the raw flavor of freshly milled barley, spiked with Cebuano cane sugar and local muscovado.

Be part of something distinctly local and try these specialty Craft Beers for only Php 149.00 net. Cheers to Octobeers!

Star of Life Succulents

Sprinkle some star dust, add some love. Cebu Parklane International Hotel in partnership with the Cancer Warriors Foundation Inc-Cebu Chapter, is offering Star of Life succulents available for only P250.00 net at the Hotel lobby. One star succulent is equally priced to one chemotherapy vial for treatment of a child with cancer. By buying one pot, you get to save more lives.

Apart from purchasing this special plant, you also get to send out your messages of love, hope and healing to the kids under the care of Cancer Warrior shelter, Balay Silungan, through a unique, personalized card. So this Christmas, join us as we light stars to express love and give hope to those little warriors who need it most. Make it a life-changing, plant-astic holiday season!

Hotel Promos

Congrats to the October Grads!

For the month of October 2018, Cebu Parklane International Hotel offers these sweet treats just for you. Dine in a group of six, and we’ll give the graduate’s slot for FREE. Just present a proof of your upcoming or recent graduation for validation purposes.

Manuel’s Restaurant Buffets

Enjoy a Lunch Buffet at Php 650.00 net or a Dinner Buffet at Php 750.00 net, located at the ground floor of the hotel.

Kan-anan Restaurant Sutukil-All You Can and Cebuano Buffets

Try a Sutukil-All-You-Can from Sunday to Thursday at Php 499.00 net or a Cebuano Buffet + Sutukil on Fridays and Saturdays at Php 599.00 net, located at the 4th floor of the hotel.

Bean Date’s Merienda Cena

Grab a bite of Merienda Cena from 2:00 pm to 6:00pm at Php 225.00 net, located at the ground floor of the hotel.

So hurry! Make the graduation aisle and celebrate your years’ work. All from the Hotel in Cebu, that Stands for Cebu.

Halloween Dinner Buffets: All hail the Hallow’s Eve

Enjoy a Halloween Dinner Buffet with our SPECIAL drink of the night for only Php 850.00 net. We’ll throw in a special homemade Halloween cookie for the spooky kids too, only at Manuel’s Restaurant, located at the ground floor of the hotel.