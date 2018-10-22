PRO-7 receives patrol cars, special weapons from Crame
Officials from Camp Crame on Monday (October 22) turned over patrol cars and special weapons to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).
Supt. Reyman Tolentin, the spokesperson of PRO-7, said that these special weapons will not be used for any anti-illegal drugs operation.
Instead, the weapons will be used for internal security operations. (Nestle)
