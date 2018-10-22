Cebu City swimmers top Buglasan meet

THE SWIMMERS of Team Cebu City emerged champions in the Buglasan Swimming Festival Team Championship last weekend in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

The team finished with 35 gold medals, 32 silvers, and 31 bronzes which is worth 931 points.

The Negros Oriental Blue Dolphins finished second with 625 points while the Dipolog Aqua Warriors settled for third with 468 points.

It has been a stellar year for the Niños so far as they also ruled the 117th Silliman University Founder’s Day Swimming competition last August, the Sandugo Novice and Competitive Age Group Swim meet in Bohol last July, and the First Mayor JQ Kiddie Splash Novice swimming event in Compostela, north Cebu last March.

TCC is composed of swimmers who are beneficiaries of Cebu City Sports Commission’s (CCSC) grassroots training program.

The team’s head coach is veteran swimming coach Rolando Alvarez.